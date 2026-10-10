Andhra CM urges Centre to set up shipbuilding centre at Dugarajapatnam

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has sought the Centre's cooperation to further expand maritime-based economic activities in the state.

According to a statement, during his meeting with Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday, Naidu discussed the development of ports in the state, setting up a terminal at Mulapeta Port and establishing a shipbuilding centre at Dugarajapatnam.

The chief minister explained that the state is accelerating industrial and commercial development based on its ports by effectively leveraging its long coastline.

He said that developing sectors such as shipbuilding, ship repair and marine engineering in conjunction with the existing and proposed ports would create large-scale employment and investment opportunities.