The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday approved tapping nuclear power employing Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technology, advanced nuclear reactors, as an alternative to thermal power, an official said.

K Vijayanand, special chief secretary (Energy), said the southern state would explore setting up nuclear power plants using SMR technology at "retiring thermal power units or other suitable locations in the state after SMR technology is stabilised." "Government, after careful consideration of the request of the Managing Director, APGENCO (Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation), hereby accord approval to explore establishment of a Nuclear Power Plant using SMR technology, as an alternative to thermal power," Vijayanand said in a Government Order (GO).