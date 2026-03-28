Andhra Pradesh Assembly seeks legal backing for Amaravati as state capital

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Saturday unanimously passed a resolution requesting the Centre to accord legal sanctity and legitimacy to the greenfield city of Amaravati as the capital of the state.

The Assembly passed the resolution requesting the Central Government to amend section 5 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act - 2014 (that deals with the common capital for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana).

As soon as the House began, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu moved the resolution requesting the House to debate and pass it.

"Hereby, resolved to request the Government of India to amend section 5 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014 as under: (A) to include the word 'at Amaravati' in sub-section 2 of section 5. (B) to add the words 'and Amaravati includes the capital city areas notified under Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority 2014 to the explanation to Section 5," said Naidu.

Section 5 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014 had designated Hyderabad as the common capital for both the bifurcated Telugu states for 10 years and called for a new capital for the residuary state of Andhra Pradesh post that period, without specifying a particular location. Hence, the Assembly resolved today to request the Government of India to identify that capital as Amaravati. "I am saying only one thing. There is only one capital for AP. That is Amaravati. This is permanent capital. No one can touch this. Can't even move an inch," Naidu said in his reply after the debate.