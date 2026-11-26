Days after the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh is moving ahead on two large investment proposals signed around the event, with the state Cabinet set to consider projects by Yokohama Rubber Company and French glass and building-materials major Saint-Gobain on Friday, according to people aware of the development.

The two projects involve combined investments of around ₹2,847 crore and will be located at Atchutapuram in Anakapalli district.

Yokohama Rubber Company plans to invest about ₹1,047 crore through its wholly owned subsidiary ATC Tires AP Pvt Ltd (ATPL), while Saint-Gobain proposes to invest ₹1,800 crore.

“Both these projects will be taken up for clearance by the state Cabinet on Friday,” a person aware of the matter said.

ATC Tires plans to expand its existing 97.11-acre facility in the Andhra Pradesh Special Economic Zone at Atchutapuram to manufacture passenger car radial tyres. The expansion is expected to begin production by March 2029. The latest proposal represents an additional investment of about 33 per cent over the company's existing investment of ₹3,176 crore in Anakapalli. ATPL already operates manufacturing facilities in Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu, Dahej in Gujarat and Atchutapuram in Andhra Pradesh. Its Andhra Pradesh unit currently manufactures off-highway and agricultural tyres. Public records also show ATC Tires AP operating at Atchutapuram in the denotified area of the APSEZ. According to a CareEdge Ratings report, around 80 per cent of the company's revenue comes from the replacement market, with the balance from original equipment manufacturers.

In India, ATC/Yokohama is the sixth-largest tyre maker by revenue, at around $0.66 billion, behind MRF, Apollo Tyres, JK Tyre, CEAT and Balkrishna Industries, according to the report. Saint-Gobain, meanwhile, plans to set up a greenfield float-glass manufacturing facility with a capacity of 1,200 tonnes per day at Atchutapuram. The plant is expected to begin operations by October 2029. Sreedhar Natarajan, senior vice-president and chief executive officer for Asia-Pacific and India at Saint-Gobain, told Business Standard that the proposed investment forms part of the company's ₹11,000 crore investment plan in India. Saint-Gobain already operates a facility at Atchutapuram that manufactures plasterboard, including what the company describes as a near-net-zero-carbon product.

The plant uses biomass, including rice husk sourced from nearby agricultural areas, instead of conventional fuels. The company has also committed around ₹2,000 crore for a new greenfield plant in Krishnagiri and an expansion at Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu. The two-day CII Partnership Summit held in Visakhapatnam on November 12-13 attracted investment commitments of about ₹9.98 trillion, taking the state's cumulative investment intent since the Telugu Desam Party government took office in June 2024 to more than ₹32 trillion. The summit drew proposals across aerospace, information technology and electronics, data centres, semiconductors, healthcare and renewable energy. The government has increasingly emphasised conversion of investment commitments into projects, with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu saying that a large share of earlier proposals had already moved towards implementation.