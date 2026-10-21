Annual coastal flood damages may reach $199 billion by 2050: ADB report

Annual coastal flooding damages could reach about $172-199 billion by 2050 and $520-739 billion by 2100 without adaptation, according to the Asia-Pacific Climate 2026 report released by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday.

The report, titled ‘Coastal Risks on the Rise: Actions for a Resilient Future’, says that India, China and Indonesia may face the largest monetary losses, and in atoll nations, annual flood damages could exceed half of gross domestic product (GDP).

Currently, coastal flooding causes about $27 billion in damage a year across the 30 economies.

About $40-45 billion in trade value is at risk each year from port disruptions, while the number of heritage sites exposed to coastal flooding in Asia is set to roughly double between 2050 and 2100.

Small island developing states account for nine of the ten largest welfare losses: Maldives at 3.8 per cent, Kiribati at 2.7 per cent, and Tonga and the Federated States of Micronesia at about 2.6 per cent. Women contribute about 56 per cent of small-scale fisheries catches in the Pacific. By 2030, climate factors could push up to 124,000 Pacific women into food insecurity, compared with 102,000 men, says the report. “In countries such as Bangladesh, India, and Myanmar, many of the poorest coastal communities also face high flood exposure—a double burden of deprivation and coastal flood risk,” the report stated. “Behind these numbers are people, and coastal risks fall most heavily on those least able to adapt.”

Keeping coastal flood damages near today’s levels throughout the century would require about $9-19 billion a year in flood protection across ADB’s developing member countries, the report said. The avoided damages could reach $178-360 billion a year, and the benefits of adaptation may be almost 20 times greater than the cost at the regional scale. “However, investment decisions should look beyond quantified economic returns to consider broader social and environmental benefits, as well as equity and social vulnerability,” it stated. “Acting early secures trade and transport, stabilizes food and water supplies, protects development gains, preserves future adaptation options, and opens new opportunities for countries to cooperate across shared seas.”