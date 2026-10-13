Anti-CEC protest: Rahul to host INDIA bloc leaders, CJP plans fresh stir

The Opposition's protest on Monday saw political leaders, activists and civil society members taking to the streets amid heavy security and barricades. The Opposition also moved the Supreme Court with a joint petition challenging the SIR exercise and alleging irregularities in the electoral process.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is expected to take up the matter concerning alleged non-compliance with its October 9 directions on transport services curbs during the protests. The court had sought responses by October 13 from the Union Home Secretary, Delhi Police Commissioner and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) chairperson over the restrictions imposed on metro and train services.

The October 9 order had said there should be no complete prohibition on the movement of metro and railway services during the protests. The contempt plea alleges that subsequent restrictions violated the court's directions.

Delhi traffic advisory amid protests

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on Tuesday warning commuters of possible disruptions at major junctions and stretches in New Delhi and Central Delhi amid the continuing protests against Gyanesh Kumar.

According to the advisory, traffic movement could be affected during the day because of the prevailing law-and-order situation. The police said diversions and restrictions could be introduced depending on conditions on the ground, with traffic management measures subject to real-time assessment.