Anti-infective sales jump amid surge in influenza cases across India

Sales of anti-infectives and painkillers have risen this monsoon amid an increase in cases of H3N2 and H1N1 (swine flu) influenza across several parts of the country.

According to data from market research firm Pharmarack, anti-infective sales rose 6.14 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,469 crore in July 2026, from ₹2,326 crore in July 2025.

The rise comes as several Indian cities report an influenza surge, prompting state governments to issue advisories asking people to wear masks in public spaces and follow basic respiratory hygiene.

In Delhi, more than 2,300 of around 3,000 influenza cases this year were found to be swine flu, according to a communication by the Delhi government. Karnataka, meanwhile, has recorded around 4,000 cases of influenza.

Meenakshi Jain, principal director and head of department (HOD), internal medicine, at Max Super Speciality Hospital, said swine flu has been a major driver of the rise in influenza cases this season. She said the strain has seen a resurgence and has caused pneumonia and respiratory distress in some patients. Antivirals, which are prescribed for H3N2 and H1N1 influenza, have also recorded a sharp rise in sales this monsoon. “Antivirals worth ₹109.2 crore were sold in July 2026, up from sales worth ₹87 crore recorded in July last year,” said Sheetal Sapale, vice-president (commercial) at Pharmarack. This translates into a year-on-year increase of about 25.5 per cent.

Analgesic sales rose 11.37 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,633 crore, with the increase coming amid the rise in influenza cases. However, swine flu is not the only factor behind the increase in anti-infective sales. Medical practitioners said the monsoon months typically see higher anti-infective offtake, while some patients also resort to self-medication based on previous prescriptions or medical experience. “In tropical and subtropical regions, influenza can circulate through the year, with this activity often increasing during rainy periods. During monsoon, people spend more time in enclosed spaces, with crowding in schools, workplaces and public transport facilitating respiratory virus transmission,” said Rahul Sharma, director of pulmonology and critical care at Fortis Noida.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Rajiv Bahl added that the current surge in H1N1 infections in India is part of the seasonal influenza pattern, and no new strain has been identified. He said on Tuesday that the circulating virus is the familiar Influenza A (H1N1) pdm09 lineage, which has been present since the 2009 pandemic. “The virus has since become an endemic, seasonal flu, and most infections are mild and self-limiting,” he noted. Hospitalisations limited Despite the increase in cases, doctors told Business Standard that most patients are being treated at home and hospitalisations remain limited.