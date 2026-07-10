School Closed Today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad due to the likelihood of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms continuing over Delhi-NCR on Friday, July 10. There is still a yellow alert for heavy rain in Noida and Gurugram.
Many parents and students have been wondering if schools, colleges, and companies will be open on July 10 as rain is predicted to continue. The region experienced widespread waterlogging, traffic congestion, and delays due to the continuous showers that affected daily life, prompting the issuance of the weather alert.
Are schools closed in Delhi NCR?
Due to exceptionally heavy rains, schools in Ghaziabad, one of the major NCR cities, have been instructed to close. The district administration has issued official orders and announced July 10 to be a holiday for all schools, from preschool to Class 12.
However, Delhi, Gurugram, Noida (Gautam Buddh Nagar), and Faridabad have not declared any such holidays. Unless local authorities provide new instructions, schools and institutions in these locations are anticipated to operate normally.
It has been recommended that parents and students keep an eye out for any last-minute developments via the official communication channels of their institutions, including websites, WhatsApp groups, and SMS notifications.
Residents in districts under orange and red alerts have been advised by the weather agency to exercise caution as heavy rainfall may result in waterlogging, localised floods, decreased visibility, and traffic disruptions.
The IMD advised people to take the appropriate safety measures when travelling because thunderstorms with lightning are also likely in a number of areas of the region.