Armed forces prepare to absorb thousands of Agniveer cadets after govt nod

As mandated by the earlier policy, the 25 per cent of the Agniveers selected as regular cadre will be required to serve at least 15 years longer. Those selected on merit will also form the first rung of the Agniveer structure in a service.

Of the first lot of more than 45,000 Agniveer cadets, more than 2,500 are in the navy, waiting to complete their first four years on November 21. While some 625 cadets on the merit list will join as regular sailors after that date, as originally mandated by the Agnipath policy, the remaining 1,875 or so are being issued “fresh letters” by the navy, asking them if they would like to stay in service for two more years. Other than the increased pay and exit package, the terms and conditions of service are unlikely to change for a six-year tenure, the sources said.