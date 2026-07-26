Army chief hails Kargil bravehearts for protecting nation's sovereignty

Kargil Vijay Diwas is an "eternal symbol" of the Indian Army's indomitable courage, commitment, and supreme sacrifice, Indian Army Chief Gen Dhiraj Seth said on Sunday.

The nation on Sunday marked the 27th year of India's victory in the 1999 Kargil War against Pakistan.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the army chief and other military leaders and civil dignitaries laid wreaths at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras in homage to the fallen heroes.

The Indian Army on X shared its top officer's message.

"Kargil Vijay Diwas is an eternal symbol of the Indian Army's indomitable courage, commitment and supreme sacrifice. On this occasion, I offer my humble tribute to the bravehearts of Kargil, whose valour and unbreakable resolve, while protecting the sovereignty of the nation, scripted a golden history of victory," the army chief said.

These sacrifices are a "source of limitless inspiration" for every soldier of the Indian Army, he said. In his message, the army chief asserted that the Indian Army is "eternally dedicated to guarding the nation and contributing to the growth of the country." Seth, an officer with the rare distinction of heading two operational army commands along the western front, took charge as the new Chief of the Army Staff on June 30. He assumed the reins of the 1.3 million-strong force at a time when it is forging a path to become self-reliant and future-ready while meeting challenges on the borders.

After the main anniversary event - Shradhanjali Samaroh - at the Kargil War Memorial here, Seth delivered brief remarks to the press. "On the 27th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I feel that my presence here injects a new energy and pride in me. I offer my humble tribute to our bravehearts and also affectionately greet their family members," he said. Seth in his remarks, delivered in Hindi, said an Indian soldier is "much ahead" of personnel in other forces of the world, and "cannot be competed with." "I want to assure the nation that the Indian Army is with the people in the growth story of the country, and in future, and will make the flag of the country fly higher," he said.