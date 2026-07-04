Arunachal deploys helicopter to airlift supplies as floods cut off villages

Flash floods and massive landslides triggered by heavy rains around a week ago cut off several remote villages in Arunachal Pradesh from the rest of the state, requiring the administration to deploy a commercial helicopter to supply emergency food and medical supplies to the deluge-hit areas.

Collapsed bridges and road blockades due to landslides at multiple locations left Rotte, Rame, Loglu, Lipin, Mane, Tene, Sipu, Kakki, Kadu, Rina, Sido, and Korang in Lower Siang completely isolated.

Responding to an urgent requisition from the Lower Siang deputy commissioner, the authorities pressed a state-owned Skyone Airways Mi-172 helicopter into service, an official report said.

The helicopter is scheduled to operate multiple sorties on Saturday to transport essential food and critical medical aid from the Pasighat Advanced Landing Ground in East Siang district to the Koyu helipad in Lower Siang district. According to the Directorate of Civil Aviation's plan, the chopper will depart Naharlagun at 8 m on Saturday and arrive at the Koyu helipad an hour later to initiate the emergency relief operations. Civil aviation officials said administrative, disaster management, and food safety officials in Itanagar, Pasighat, Likabali, and Nari have been kept on high alert to coordinate the seamless offloading and distribution of the ration packages to the affected people.