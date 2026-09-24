The Arya Samaj, a reformist Hindu organisation that came into being in the late 19th century, has long been conducting weddings following Vedic traditions, and stripping away later ritualistic ornamentations, including caste. As part of this, it also issues 'marriage certificates' to couples that adopt this method of a wedding.

However, the Allahabad High Court recently ruled that an Arya Samaj marriage certificate, by itself, cannot establish a valid Hindu marriage. This raises a larger legal question: What actually proves a Hindu marriage under Indian law?

The court, in Rohit Pandey v. Union of India, considered a 2007 'marriage' performed at an Arya Samaj Mandir, on the basis of which a Sashastra Seema Bal officer was proceeded against for allegedly making a false declaration about his marital status. Although an Arya Samaj certificate and other material were relied upon, the court held that the alleged marriage could not be treated as a marriage “in the eyes of law” without proof of the essential ceremonies required under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955 (HMA).

The ruling does not mean that marriages performed at Arya Samaj temples are invalid. Rather, it draws a legal distinction between a document recording a marriage and the statutory requirements that make a Hindu marriage legally valid. Arya Samaj wedding governed by the Hindu Marriage Act There is no separate, comprehensive statutory regime under which an marriage solemnised under the auspices of the Arya Samaj operates outside Hindu marriage law. Followers of the Arya Samaj fall within the scope of the HMA under Section 2. The legal validity of such a marriage must therefore be tested primarily against the provisions of the HMA. Section 5 lays down conditions for a valid Hindu marriage, while Section 7 deals with its solemnisation.

This distinction is important because while an Arya Samaj institution may conduct a marriage according to Vedic rites and issue a certificate, the certificate itself does not become the source of the marriage’s legal validity. The Allahabad High Court had made a similar observation in Shivani v. State of U.P. in 2024, holding that it had not been shown any statutory provision empowering Arya Samaj to issue a marriage certificate having statutory force. The court therefore linked the validity of the marriage back to Sections 5 and 7 of the HMA. Section 7 makes solemnisation central The key provision in this debate is Section 7 of the HMA. It provides that a Hindu marriage shall be solemnised according to the customary rites and ceremonies of either party. Where those ceremonies include Saptapadi, the marriage becomes complete and binding only when the seventh circumambulation is complete.

The Supreme Court's decision in Priya Bala Ghosh v. Suresh Chandra Ghosh (1971) has long established the importance of proving the essential ceremonies when the fact of marriage itself is disputed. The apex court returned to the issue in Dolly Rani v. Manish Kumar Chanchal (2024). It explained that the expression “solemnised” in Section 7 requires the marriage to be performed with the requisite ceremonies and in the prescribed form. A certificate cannot create a Hindu marriage where the underlying ceremony required by Section 7 has not taken place. “The party relying on the marriage must prove that the essential rites under Section 7 of the Hindu Marriage Act were actually performed, including Saptapadi where it forms part of the ceremony,” said Raheel Patel, partner, Gandhi Law Associates.

This principle is central to the latest Allahabad HC ruling. The court was not deciding whether Arya Samaj institutions can conduct Hindu marriages, but whether the said marriage had acquired the legal character of a Hindu marriage. A certificate is evidence, not the source of validity The distinction between the ceremony and the certificate has appeared repeatedly in decisions emanating from the Allahabad HC. In Shruti Agnihotri v. Anand Kumar Srivastava (2024), the court held that a certificate issued by an Arya Samaj Mandir did not by itself prove that a Hindu marriage had taken place. The court also rejected reliance solely on a registration certificate where the underlying ceremonies required under Section 7 had not been established.

The court's reasoning was consistent with the Supreme Court's position that registration facilitates proof of an already solemnised marriage; it cannot be a substitute for the solemnisation itself. “An Arya Samaj marriage certificate is relevant evidence, but not conclusive proof of a valid Hindu marriage,” said Alay Razvi, managing partner at Accord Juris. He added that the certificate is weighed alongside oral testimony, documentary material, and the parties’ conduct. If the opposing side specifically denies performance of essential rites and provides credible evidence or admissions, the certificate carries limited weight unless corroborated. Thus, three concepts need to be kept separate: solemnisation, registration, and certification.

Section 8 does not cure the absence of a valid ceremony Section 8 empowers state governments to make rules for registration of Hindu marriages. Registration has considerable evidentiary value because it creates an official record of the marriage. But registration is not the same as solemnisation. This distinction matters in cases where parties possess multiple documents - an Arya Samaj certificate, a registration certificate and other records - but the fact or manner of the underlying marriage is disputed. The Allahabad High Court made this distinction clear in Shruti Agnihotri: even a certificate issued by the Registrar could not independently establish a valid Hindu marriage when the essential ceremonies had not been proved.

The Supreme Court's formulation in Dolly Rani therefore provides a useful legal test: registration can facilitate proof of a valid Hindu marriage, but it cannot create one in the absence of solemnisation under Section 7. What role does the Arya Marriage Validation Act play? The existence of the Arya Marriage Validation Act, 1937 can create further confusion. The legislation was enacted to remove doubts about the validity of certain marriages involving Arya Samajists, particularly those that could otherwise face objections based on caste or community differences. It should not, however, be treated as a separate comprehensive marriage law governing all Arya Samaj marriages today.

The modern statutory framework remains the HMA. The 1937 Act does not transform an Arya Samaj-issued certificate into a statutory marriage certificate or dispense with the requirements governing solemnisation. Why the distinction has practical consequences The question is not merely theoretical. Whether a legally valid marriage existed can have consequences across matrimonial and other legal proceedings. In a prosecution involving bigamy, for instance, the prosecution must establish the legally relevant first marriage and the necessary ceremonies. The Supreme Court in Kanwal Ram v. Himachal Pradesh Administration (1966) emphasised the requirement of strict proof of marriage in such proceedings. The existence of a marriage can similarly become relevant in divorce, maintenance, succession and service-law disputes.

The latest Allahabad HC case demonstrates the latter consequence. The alleged 2007 marriage was relied upon to justify adverse action against an SSB officer who had declared himself unmarried. The High Court ultimately found that the alleged marriage could not be treated as a legally established Hindu marriage and quashed the removal order. “In Rohit Pandey, this conclusion was particularly supported by the complainant’s own statement that the marriage had not been performed according to Hindu rituals and Saptapadi. Importantly, the High Court ruling is confined to requiring proper proof of solemnisation rather than treating the certificate as conclusive,” said Apoorva Pandey, a practising advocate in the Delhi High Court.