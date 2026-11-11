Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / As Agniveers get option of longer service, pvt security firms face a void

As Agniveers get option of longer service, pvt security firms face a void

Agnipath's revised six-year tenure has disrupted private security agencies' recruitment plans, forcing the industry to explore retraining existing guards as trained security professionals

agniveer
premium
Representative image of Agniveers during military training in India
Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2026 | 11:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The Union Cabinet’s decision to extend the service tenure under the Agnipath scheme from four to six years, and allowing up to 100 per cent of willing Agniveers to continue in the armed forces in a staggered manner has forced India’s private security industry to rethink its recruitment strategy. 
Under the original 2022 policy, 75 per cent of Agniveers were required to leave the armed forces after four years. With the first batch of 46,000 recruits across the Army, Navy and Air Force due to complete their tenure between late 2026 and early 2027, private security agencies had expected around 35,000 to enter the job market. Instead, the revised policy allows all Agniveers to serve for two additional years and then be enrolled as regular soldiers, subject to their willingness and meeting selection criteria. 
With thousands of weapons-trained recruits earlier expected to enter the civilian workforce, the industry had drawn up plans to hire them as high-salaried ‘Guarding Officers’. All Agniveers receive basic arms training, making  them an attractive pool of disciplined, technologically adept and trained personnel. 
The Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI) had drawn up a structured career progression framework. Rather than hiring Agniveers as conventional security guards, agencies planned to induct them as ‘Guarding Officers’, offering competitive salaries, management tracks and corporate status. CAPSI had also signed a memorandum of
understanding with Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), to provide pre-induction transition training. 
“It’s good news that the government has realised the importance of retaining trained Agniveers for an extended term of two years,” said Kunwar Vikram Singh, CAPSI chairman. However, he said most private security agencies had been ready to recruit them. 
“Since the government has given them an extension, we will have a meeting to redraw our plans. As we need more and more trained security professionals, we will revisit our arrangements with RRU to run special courses under the RPL scheme (Recognition of Prior Learning), upskill our existing security guards and designate them as Guarding Officers. A process is ready with us, which will be carried out in collaboration with RRU,” he said. 
At its upcoming 21st Security Leadership Summit in New Delhi, CAPSI plans to announce a revised strategy using the RPL scheme in collaboration with RRU. Singh said the association would also take up the matter with the MHA, including who would bear the cost of retraining. “This matter will be discussed with the MHA and security agencies. Interested security guards should also be willing to pay for the RPL, which is expected to cost no more than ₹750 per person,” he added. 
Commandant H S Chowdhary (retd), president of CAPSI’s Delhi chapter and founding member of the board of directors of the Security Sector Skill Development Council (SSSDC), said the policy change had left the industry “back to square one”.
“They would have become our brand ambassadors in every security company that adopted them,” Chowdhary said. “Now, because of the shifting policy, we will face the same acute shortage of trained personnel in the private security industry. This amendment is simply not beneficial to private security companies.” 
Chowdhary said mid-tier and smaller security companies lacked the financial resources and infrastructure to train recruits in emerging threats such as anti-drone operations, digital access control and disaster response. Without Agniveers to bridge the gap, these agencies would have to rely on undertrained guards, often recruited from rural areas and given minimal on-the-job instruction. 
Industry leaders warn that without government funding and infrastructure support, smaller agencies will struggle to maintain security standards. “If the government wants to implement this new scheme, it must be ready to spend money on training young boys and girls joining private security,” Chowdhary said, adding that state assistance or defence resettlement funding was essential to maintaining security standards across the country.
 
Hiring concerns 
  • Private security agencies had expected around 35,000 Agniveers to enter the job market
  • Revised policy allows all Agniveers to serve for two additional years
  • Recruitment plans for higher-paid ‘Guarding Officer’ roles need to be redrawn
  • Agencies will revisit arrangements with Rashtriya Raksha University to upskill existing security guards and designate them as Guarding Officers
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Premium stories handpicked daily by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India in talks with Russia, Ukraine on Black Sea food corridors, says MEA

Foreign Secretary Misri holds talks with French counterpart in Paris

India's defence industry faces execution hurdle: Morgan Stanley report

India offers to mediate on food corridors as Russia-Ukraine talks near

PM Modi speaks to Zelenskyy, reaffirms India's role in peace efforts

Topics :Skill developmentEmploymentMinistry of Home Affairs

First Published: Nov 11 2026 | 11:33 PM IST

Next Story