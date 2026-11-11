As Agniveers get option of longer service, pvt security firms face a void

At its upcoming 21st Security Leadership Summit in New Delhi, CAPSI plans to announce a revised strategy using the RPL scheme in collaboration with RRU. Singh said the association would also take up the matter with the MHA, including who would bear the cost of retraining. “This matter will be discussed with the MHA and security agencies. Interested security guards should also be willing to pay for the RPL, which is expected to cost no more than ₹750 per person,” he added.