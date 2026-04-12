Asha Bhosle, timeless voice of Indian cinema, dies in Mumbai at 92

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle died at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday. She was 92. According to the hospital, Bhosle passed away due to multi-organ failure.

The nonagenarian singer was admitted to the hospital due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.

Her death marks the end of one of the longest and most influential careers in Indian music. Over more than eight decades, Bhosle built a body of work that cut across Hindi film songs, ghazals, pop, bhajans, qawwalis and regional music, becoming one of the defining voices of Indian cinema. According to Britannica, she recorded more than 12,000 songs in over 20 Indian languages across a career that began in the 1940s. "My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park," her son Anand Bhosle was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

From Sangli to the studios of Bombay Born Asha Mangeshkar on September 8, 1933, in Sangli, Bhosle was the daughter of musician and stage actor Deenanath Mangeshkar. After her father’s death, the family moved to Bombay (now Mumbai), where she and her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar began singing to support the household. While she spent her early years in the shadow of her sister’s immense success, Bhosle gradually forged a distinct place for herself through astonishing versatility and a willingness to experiment. That distinction became sharper in the 1950s and 1960s, especially through her work with composer OP Nayyar. The partnership helped turn her into a major playback force and gave Hindi cinema some of its most memorable songs. Later, her collaboration with RD Burman expanded both her popularity and her musical range, linking her voice to a new urban sound shaped by rhythm, western instrumentation and emotional agility.

The voice that could do everything Few singers in Indian cinema matched Bhosle’s ability to move across moods and genres. She could sound playful, seductive, wistful, devotional or classically restrained depending on the song’s demand. Songs such as “Piya Tu Ab To Aaja”, “Dum Maro Dum”, “Aaja Aaja Main Hoon Pyar Tera” and “Raat Akeli Hai Bujh Gaye Die” as part of the phase that showcased her technical inventiveness and popular appeal. Yet her career was never limited to glamour or rhythm-driven numbers. One of its most important turning points came with Umrao Jaan in 1981, where songs such as “Dil Cheez Kya Hai” and “In Ankhon Ki Masti” revealed a different register of emotional and classical control. That performance won her the National Film Award for best female playback singer. She won a second National Film Award for “Mera Kuchh Saamaan” from Ijaazat.