Asha Bhosle's demise creates huge void in world of music: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday condoled the demise of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle and said it has created a huge void in the world of music.

Her legendary career as an iconic singer has defined an era of music in India, Murmu said in an X post.

Bhosle, 92, died on Sunday. She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday evening due to chest infection and exhaustion, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle said.

"The passing of Asha Bhosle Ji has created a huge void in the world of music. Her legendary career as an iconic singer has defined an era of music in India," the president said.