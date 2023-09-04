Home / India News / ASI's 'Adopt a Heritage 2.0' seeks corporate support to preserve monuments

ASI's 'Adopt a Heritage 2.0' seeks corporate support to preserve monuments

The ASI on Monday launched the 'Adopt a Heritage 2.0' programme seeking collaboration with corporate stakeholders in preservation of monuments.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 10:55 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The ASI on Monday launched the 'Adopt a Heritage 2.0' programme seeking collaboration with corporate stakeholders in preservation of monuments.

Besides, a user-friendly mobile app, named 'Indian Heritage', which will showcase the heritage monuments of India, was also unveiled.

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has 3,697 monuments under its ambit.

These monuments not only exhibit the rich cultural heritage of India but also play a significant role in fostering economic growth, the culture ministry said.

Union Minister of Tourism G Kishan Reddy, who attended the launch programme virtually, urged all entities to come forward and help in better upkeep and rejuvenation of India's rich cultural heritage, in line with the vision of 'Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi'.

The 'Adopt a Heritage 2.0' programme seeks to foster collaboration with corporate stakeholders through which they can contribute to preservation of these monuments for the next generations, he said.

The process for selection will be carried out after due diligence and discussions with various stakeholders and assessing the economic and developmental opportunities at each monument, officials said.

The programme is a revamped version of the earlier scheme launched in 2017 and clearly defines the amenities sought for different monuments as per the AMASR Act, 1958.

It invites corporate stakeholders to enhance amenities at a monuments by utilising their corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds, the culture ministry said.

An e-permission portal, with URL www.asipermissionportal.gov.in, for obtaining permission for photography, filming and developmental projects on monuments was launched on the occasion.

The portal will fast-track the process for obtaining various permissions and solve operational and logistical bottlenecks involved.

Union Minister of State for Culture Meenakashi Lekhi, Union Culture Secretary Govind Mohan and Director General of ASI, K K Basa, were present on the occasion.

Also Read

WATCH: IND vs WI - Ishan Kishan thanks Rishabh Pant after maiden Test fifty

Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy stable, under observation at AIIMS

Viveka murder case: CBI issues fresh notice to Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy

Kishan Reddy prevented by police from visiting T'gana housing project site

Reddy skips Union Cabinet meet after appointment as Telangana BJP president

Shah, house panel on official language meet Prez Murmu; submit report

PM meets Nvidia CEO, discusses 'rich potential' India offers in world of AI

G20 Summit: Sculpture of Lord Ganesha unveiled as part of beautification

Bring Bengal's workers back: CM Mamata Banerjee to builders, investors

Delhi real estate regulatory authority asks builders to register projects

Topics :archeologyHeritage Sites

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 10:55 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story