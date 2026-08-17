Assam flood damage estimated at ₹480 cr, 26,681 houses affected: CM Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said floods last month caused damage worth Rs 480 crore and affected 26,681 houses.

He said 96,842 families affected by the latest wave of floods in the state have received Rs 15,000 each, and the government will expedite PMAY house construction in hit districts.

Addressing a press conference here, Sarma said rapid damage assessment work is underway in Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat districts.

"The second phase of the assessment survey will be finished on September 10 or 11. If there are any complaints, then our people will be ready to conduct the third phase of damage assessment. If there are any complaints, then our people will be ready to conduct the third phase of damage assessment. Our target is to release the flood damage amount to the flood-affected families before Durga Puja," he said.

The CM said after consultation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state will try to expedite construction of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) houses for eligible beneficiaries in Charaideo and Sivasagar. On financial assistance, CM Sarma stated, "Till now, 96,842 flood-affected families have received financial assistance of Rs 15,000 each. The state government has spent Rs 146.26 crore on this. Maybe we will have to provide this financial assistance to 3,000-4,000 more flood-affected families." ALSO READ: Delhi likely to get light rain; monsoon remains active across India On Sunday, CM Sarma reviewed the ongoing relief, rehabilitation and restoration efforts in flood-affected Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat districts.

During the review meeting, the CM directed officials to expedite restoration and ensure every affected family receives timely assistance and support. The review covered damage assessments, interim relief, restoration of schools and Anganwadi Centres, bank moratoriums, insurance claims and medical and veterinary camps. Assam Chief Minister wrote on X, "Nearly Rs 150 crore disbursed as interim relief. Remaining claims will be cleared by tomorrow." He further stated that, 75 percent of flood damage assessment has already completed and over 1,000 surveyors on ground to finish the rest, immediately. Also Read: Deep Dive Today: The UPI MDR debate "793 schools under repair, to be ready for classes to resume. Roads and public infrastructure being rebuilt on priority. High capacity pumps running round the clock to dewater low-lying areas of Sivasagar. Health camps being scaled up, with close monitoring for any disease outbreak. Loan relief and insurance claims reviewed - all eligible people urged to file by August 30," the Chief Minister said.