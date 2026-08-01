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Home / India News / Assam floods: Death toll rises to 82; nearly 193,000 people still affected

Assam floods: Death toll rises to 82; nearly 193,000 people still affected

Two more people died in Sivasagar and Charaideo, taking this year's flood toll in Assam to 82, while around 193,000 people across five districts continue to be affected, with Charaideo the worst-hit

Children relocate sheep to a safer place by a boat after floodwaters submerged low-lying areas, in Morigaon district, Assam (PTI Photo)
Children relocate sheep to a safer place by a boat after floodwaters submerged low-lying areas (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 7:43 AM IST
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The toll in Assam floods rose to 82 as two more persons died, even as the number of affected people decreased to 192,000, an official bulletin said on Friday.

The Assam Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said one of the two fatalities due to the deluge was reported from Nazira revenue circle of Sivasagar district, while the other was from Sonari in Charaideo.

With these fresh fatalities, the toll in this year's floods reached 82, it said, adding that no person was recorded as missing.

The five districts of Sivasagar, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon and Charaideo continued to reel under the deluge, with 17 revenue circles and 379 villages remaining affected.

The number of affected people was at 1,92,799, with Charaideo remaining the worst-hit as 77,456 people were hit by the deluge, followed by Sivasagar (63,492) and Jorhat (34,067), the bulletin said.

The flood situation has improved since Thursday, when more than 200,000 people in eight districts were affected.

A total of 54 relief camps were operational, sheltering 12,994 displaced people. Another 26 relief distribution centres were open, catering to 5,384 people, the bulletin said.

Relief operations continued to be carried out by different agencies, including NDRF and SDRF.

A crop area of 15,430 hectares remained submerged in the state, the flood bulletin said.

Damage to houses, roads and other infrastructure was also reported from the affected districts, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Assam floodsAssamNortheast floods

First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 7:42 AM IST

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