Assam floods kill 10 in a day, over 653,000 affected across 11 districts

Assam reeled under intense flood on Wednesday that hit 11 of its districts, affecting 653,000 people and killing 10 people in one day, with no respite in sight as the weather department warned of more rains over the next few days.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 10 people lost their lives in the deluge in 24 hours since Tuesday midnight. With these, the death toll in this year's floods has increased to 41. One person died in Guwahati earlier.

Sivasagar and Jorhat districts reported three deaths each, followed by two fatalities in Charaideo and one each in Karbi Anglong and Dhemaji, it stated.

The India Meteorological Department issued an 'Orange Alert' on Wednesday, asking people to be prepared for calamity, and a 'Yellow Alert' for the next four days as it predicted thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rains at isolated places. The daily flood report of ASDMA said that more than 6,53,100 people have been affected in Sivasagar, Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Hojai, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karbi Anglong, Nagaon districts. Sivasagar is the worst-hit, with nearly 400,000 people affected. Charaideo has around 111,000 people affected by the deluge, while more than 97,000 people are reeling under flood in Jorhat. Till Tuesday, nearly 565,000 people were affected by the flood in 12 districts.