Assam floods: Toll rises to 98 as 155K remain affected across 13 districts

The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Friday, with the death toll rising by one to 98, even as the number of affected districts declined to 13 and the number of people impacted by the deluge came down to 155,000, according to an official bulletin.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said the latest death was reported from the Mahmora revenue circle in Charaideo district.

Thirteen districts -- Sivasagar, Golaghat, Nagaon, Hojai, Sonitpur, Dhemaji, Darrang, Biswanath, Kamrup (M), Lakhimpur, Udalguri, Jorhat and Charaideo -- continued to remain affected by floodwaters, impacting 33 revenue circles and 464 villages.