Assam floodwaters recede, but losses to homes and livelihoods still endure

This is not just the story of one Agarwalla, but thousands of people in flood-hit Assam, where the death toll has already touched 101. More than 1.4 lakh people have been displaced across seven districts, with over 450 villages inundated and 11,933.46 hectares of crop area damaged. An unprecedented crisis that, according to old-timers, districts in upper Assam have never seen before. “Not in my life of 84 years have I seen such floods in Sivasagar. Almost the entire town was under floodwaters,” said 85-year-old Devi Bagaria.