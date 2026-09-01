Assam govt gives ₹15K each as interim relief to 16,746 flood-hit families
Flood-hit families in Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat received ₹15,000 each, while Assam also announced support for Japanese language training
Flood-hit families in Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat received ₹15,000 each, while Assam also announced support for Japanese language training
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said a total of ₹25.12 crore as interim relief was transferred to 16,746 families affected by the devastating floods in three districts of the state this year.
He said each flood-hit family in Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat districts received ₹15,000.
Sarma also released funds under the Chief Minister's Foreign Language Initiative for Global Hunt (CM-FLIGHT) for the Japanese language training programme.
Each selected candidate will receive ₹1 lakh as training support in three instalments, along with ₹50,000 per candidate as post-placement assistance.
He also disbursed financial assistance and support to fresh graduates from government and public institutions under the Chief Minister's Jibon Prerna Scheme.
A total of ₹118.6 crore will be disbursed to 48,188 candidates, with each receiving ₹2,500 per month for a year, Sarma added.
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First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 2:12 PM IST