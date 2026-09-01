Assam govt gives ₹15K each as interim relief to 16,746 flood-hit families

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said a total of ₹25.12 crore as interim relief was transferred to 16,746 families affected by the devastating floods in three districts of the state this year.

He said each flood-hit family in Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat districts received ₹15,000.

Sarma also released funds under the Chief Minister's Foreign Language Initiative for Global Hunt (CM-FLIGHT) for the Japanese language training programme.

Each selected candidate will receive ₹1 lakh as training support in three instalments, along with ₹50,000 per candidate as post-placement assistance.

He also disbursed financial assistance and support to fresh graduates from government and public institutions under the Chief Minister's Jibon Prerna Scheme.