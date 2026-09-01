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Home / India News / Assam govt gives ₹15K each as interim relief to 16,746 flood-hit families

Assam govt gives ₹15K each as interim relief to 16,746 flood-hit families

Flood-hit families in Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat received ₹15,000 each, while Assam also announced support for Japanese language training

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta
A total of ₹118.6 crore will be disbursed to 48,188 candidates, with each receiving ₹2,500 per month for a year, Sarma added (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2026 | 2:16 PM IST
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Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said a total of ₹25.12 crore as interim relief was transferred to 16,746 families affected by the devastating floods in three districts of the state this year.

He said each flood-hit family in Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat districts received ₹15,000.

Sarma also released funds under the Chief Minister's Foreign Language Initiative for Global Hunt (CM-FLIGHT) for the Japanese language training programme.

Each selected candidate will receive ₹1 lakh as training support in three instalments, along with ₹50,000 per candidate as post-placement assistance.

He also disbursed financial assistance and support to fresh graduates from government and public institutions under the Chief Minister's Jibon Prerna Scheme.

A total of ₹118.6 crore will be disbursed to 48,188 candidates, with each receiving ₹2,500 per month for a year, Sarma added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :AssamAssam floodsHimanta Biswa Sarma

First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 2:12 PM IST

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