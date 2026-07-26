Assam govt waives stamp duty on loans up to Rs 10 lakh for SHG members

The Assam government on Saturday decided to waive stamp duty on loans of up to ₹10 lakh availed by members of self-help groups.

Addressing a press conference here, Chief Minister Himanta Sarma said the state cabinet has approved the waiver of stamp duty on individual loan documents executed by self-help group (SHG) members under the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission.

The waiver will be applicable for loans up to ₹10 lakh obtained for livelihood and enterprise purposes from scheduled commercial banks, regional rural banks, cooperative banks or other financial institutions regulated by the Reserve Bank of India, he said after a cabinet meeting.

Sarma also said the Cabinet has okayed compulsory registration of agreements for sale, development agreements, property-related powers of attorney, short-term leases, equitable mortgages, sale certificates, bank guarantees, conveyance through merger and demerger and partnerships involving immovable property. The cabinet also gave its nod to the Assam Ayurvedic Health Services Rules, 2026. "The service rules shall regulate the recruitment and the service conditions of the services of the Medical Officers (AYURVEDA) appointed to the Assam Ayurvedic Health Service under the Health and Family Welfare Department," he said. Besides, the Cabinet approved the amendment of 'The Medical Colleges and Dental Colleges of Assam, (Regulation of Admission into 1st year MBBS/BDS courses) Rules, 2017'.