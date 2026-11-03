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Associated Alcohols moves SC against CCI probe into alleged liquor cartel

The company has challenged a Madhya Pradesh High Court ruling allowing a CCI investigation into alleged bid rigging and market allocation among liquor distilleries in the state

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Supreme Court of India (Photo:PTI)
Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2026 | 9:04 PM IST
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Associated Alcohols & Breweries Limited has approached the Supreme Court, challenging a Madhya Pradesh High Court order that allowed the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to investigate allegations of bid rigging, collusive bidding and market allocation among liquor distilleries operating in the state.
 
The appeal challenges the High Court's September 17, 2026, judgment dismissing a batch of petitions challenging the CCI proceedings, including its direction to the Director General to investigate the alleged anti-competitive practices.
 
A Bench of Justices K V Viswanathan and Arun Palli, while hearing the matter, was informed that the Union government had also challenged the High Court's judgment before the Supreme Court through a separate special leave petition (SLP).
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Topics :Excise DutyLiquor firmsSupreme CourtMadhya Pradesh

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First Published: Nov 03 2026 | 9:04 PM IST

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