At least 13 children dead after boat capsizes in Ganga in Bihar's Vaishali

At least 13 children, all aged below 15 years, died after a boat carrying around 20 passengers capsized in the Ganga river in Bihar's Vaishali district on Tuesday evening, officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh to the kin of each deceased, while Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said ₹4 lakh would be provided to every bereaved family.

According to Vaishali District Magistrate Varsha Singh, the incident occurred around 8.30 pm under the Raghopur police station jurisdiction, around 70 kms from the district headquarters.

The passengers, mostly from Rampur Shyamchand village, were on their way to attend a feast in a village across the river when the boat capsized.

"The boat was said to be carrying 15 to 20 people, mostly children. The exact number is not yet known. Thirteen bodies have been fished out so far, and all the victims were below the age of 15 years," she told reporters. "Search and rescue operations are underway. Local divers are being assisted by the State Disaster Response Force. So far, seven children have been rescued. They are undergoing treatment at NMCH hospital in Patna, and their condition is said to be stable," Singh said. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is an MLA from Raghopur Assembly constituency, posted his video on X saying, "I have spoken to the local administration and learnt that 14 bodies have been recovered so far..