At least 17 dead, 25 injured in stampede at Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata

At least 17 people died and 25 others were injured in a stampede-like situation at a Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata on Saturday evening, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said.

One of the injured was in a critical condition, he said.

"Seventeen people were brought dead to a hospital, while 25 others were injured," said Adhikari, who rushed to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital after the incident.

He said an announcement by the organisers of the community Durga Puja at Chorbagan off Chittaranjan Avenue in north Kolkata led to a rush among the revellers, causing the "painful incident".

As it started raining, the crowd waiting outside the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal rushed forward, and some of them fell on the road, leading to the stampede, a police officer said.