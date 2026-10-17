Home / India News / At least 17 dead, 25 injured in stampede at Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata

At least 17 dead, 25 injured in stampede at Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata

As it started raining, the crowd waiting outside the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal rushed forward, and some of them fell on the road, leading to the stampede, a police officer said

Kolkata Durga Puja stampede, Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal, Kolkata crowd surge, 25 injured in Kolkata, Kolkata Medical College and Hospital
Footwear lies scattered outside a Durga Puja pandal after the exit gate collapsed due to heavy crowd pressure, leading to a stampede-like situation, in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2026 | 11:32 PM IST
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At least 17 people died and 25 others were injured in a stampede-like situation at a Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata on Saturday evening, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said.

One of the injured was in a critical condition, he said.

"Seventeen people were brought dead to a hospital, while 25 others were injured," said Adhikari, who rushed to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital after the incident.

He said an announcement by the organisers of the community Durga Puja at Chorbagan off Chittaranjan Avenue in north Kolkata led to a rush among the revellers, causing the "painful incident".

As it started raining, the crowd waiting outside the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal rushed forward, and some of them fell on the road, leading to the stampede, a police officer said.

Adhikari and Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal visited the state-run hospital where the injured were taken, he said.

Health Minister Saradwat Mukherjee and senior officials also rushed to the hospital.

Disaster management personnel have been deployed at the site, the officer said.

Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said she was deeply shocked about the stampede-like situation at Chorbagan puja pandal.

"Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the stampede at the Chorbagan puja pandal. I pray to Maa Durga for the speedy recovery of all those injured and for strength and courage for their families during this difficult time," she said.

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Topics :KolkataDurga PujaStampede

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First Published: Oct 17 2026 | 10:08 PM IST

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