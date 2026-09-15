At least three schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails on Tuesday, prompting security checks and evacuation of students from the premises, an official said.

The schools include British School in Chanakyapuri, Army Public School in Dhaula Kuan and Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodi Estate.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, it received a call from Army Public School in the Dhaula Kuan area at 11.30 am following which a fire tender was rushed to the spot.

"The bomb threat was declared hoax following thorough checking at 1.05 pm," a DFS official said.

Police received information regarding a bomb threat mail in British School. It was also declared hoax after checking.

Security personnel checked the school buildings and surrounding areas for any suspicious object or material. Police were also looking into the source of the emails and examining the details of the threats as part of the probe. The officer said no explosive or suspicious object was found during the checks. The threat was subsequently declared a hoax after security agencies completed their inspection, he said. Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in a notice said that students were safely evacuated from the premises after a security threat was received. Police were informed and were taking necessary steps, it said. The middle school students had completed their examinations, while senior school students had completed most of their examinations, according to the notice.