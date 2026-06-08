At least 6 workers killed after molten iron spill at Vizag Steel Plant

At least six workers of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (Vizag Steel Plant) were killed here on Monday after molten iron spilt on them, officials said.

According to the information shared with Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav by Visakhapatnam district health officials, till 6.30 pm on Monday, the dead bodies of four people out of the six dead have reached the steel plant's general hospital.

"A total of six casualties reported to the steel plant's general hospital," an official press release said.

Earlier, an official said five bodies have been recovered so far, indicating that the toll could rise.

"We are undertaking rescue operations. So far, five bodies have been recovered," the official told PTI.