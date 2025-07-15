BBC Gaza film narrated by Hamas official's son breached guidelines: Review

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida met the family of the 20-year-old student from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Odisha's Balasore, who succumbed to her injuries after self-immolation.

Speaking to ANI in the late hours of Monday, Parida expressed her grief at the demise of the Balasore student, asserting that the government will take stringent action against those who are involved in this heinous act.

The Odisha Deputy CM arrived at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Monday night.

She said, "She (victim) died around 11:45 pm. I have met her family members. The doctors were trying their best to save her for the last 3 days. The government will take stringent action against those who are involved in this. Both the accused are in jail. The government is serious in this case. The facts that have come out regarding students and teachers are very sad, and strong action will be taken."

Earlier, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar confirmed the death of the 20-year-old student from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Odisha's Balasore, who had attempted self-immolation. The Department of Burn Centre, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, said in a statement that the patient was brought to the casualty on July 12 and was referred from Balasore District Headquarters Hospital to AIIMS Bhubaneswar. "She was admitted to the Burns Centre ICU. The patient was resuscitated with IV fluids, IV antibiotics, intubated and put on mechanical ventilation. Despite adequate resuscitation and all possible supportive management, including renal replacement therapy at the Burns ICU, she could not be revived and was declared clinically dead at 11:46 PM on July 14," the statement said.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief and assured the family of the deceased that all those guilty in this case will face the strictest punishment as per the law. In a post on X, CM Majhi said, "I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of the female student from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College. Despite the government's fulfilment of all responsibilities and the tireless efforts of the expert medical team, the victim's life could not be saved. I pray for the eternal peace of her departed soul and beseech Lord Jagannath to grant strength to her family to bear this irreparable loss."

I assure the family of the deceased student that all those guilty in this case will face the strictest punishment as per the law. For this, I have personally issued instructions to the authorities. The government stands firmly with the family," the Odisha CM emphasised. The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) workers staged a protest as the mortal remains of the deceased student were being taken to the postmortem centre of AIIMS. A 20-year-old student set herself on fire after allegedly facing prolonged sexual harassment by her college's Head of Department. Despite lodging a formal complaint and seeking help from the principal, her pleas were ignored, leading to the tragic incident. The incident occurred at Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College.