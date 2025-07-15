BBC Gaza film narrated by Hamas official's son breached guidelines: Review

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida met the family of the 20-year-old student from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Odisha's Balasore, who succumbed to her injuries after self-immolation.
Speaking to ANI in the late hours of Monday, Parida expressed her grief at the demise of the Balasore student, asserting that the government will take stringent action against those who are involved in this heinous act.
The Odisha Deputy CM arrived at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Monday night.
She said, "She (victim) died around 11:45 pm. I have met her family members. The doctors were trying their best to save her for the last 3 days. The government will take stringent action against those who are involved in this. Both the accused are in jail. The government is serious in this case. The facts that have come out regarding students and teachers are very sad, and strong action will be taken."
Earlier, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar confirmed the death of the 20-year-old student from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Odisha's Balasore, who had attempted self-immolation.
The Department of Burn Centre, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, said in a statement that the patient was brought to the casualty on July 12 and was referred from Balasore District Headquarters Hospital to AIIMS Bhubaneswar.
"She was admitted to the Burns Centre ICU. The patient was resuscitated with IV fluids, IV antibiotics, intubated and put on mechanical ventilation. Despite adequate resuscitation and all possible supportive management, including renal replacement therapy at the Burns ICU, she could not be revived and was declared clinically dead at 11:46 PM on July 14," the statement said.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief and assured the family of the deceased that all those guilty in this case will face the strictest punishment as per the law.
In a post on X, CM Majhi said, "I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of the female student from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College. Despite the government's fulfilment of all responsibilities and the tireless efforts of the expert medical team, the victim's life could not be saved. I pray for the eternal peace of her departed soul and beseech Lord Jagannath to grant strength to her family to bear this irreparable loss."
"I assure the family of the deceased student that all those guilty in this case will face the strictest punishment as per the law. For this, I have personally issued instructions to the authorities. The government stands firmly with the family," the Odisha CM emphasised.
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) workers staged a protest as the mortal remains of the deceased student were being taken to the postmortem centre of AIIMS.
A 20-year-old student set herself on fire after allegedly facing prolonged sexual harassment by her college's Head of Department. Despite lodging a formal complaint and seeking help from the principal, her pleas were ignored, leading to the tragic incident. The incident occurred at Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College.
Meanwhile, Odisha Police has arrested the Fakir Mohan College suspended principal Dilip Ghose in the Balasore self-immolation case, said officials on Monday.
"FM College suspended principal Dilip Ghose has been arrested," said Balasore Police.
The incident has sparked outrage, with many demanding action against the accused and accountability from the college administration.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app