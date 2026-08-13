BCI revises order, allows state bar councils to enrol 2026 NALSAR graduates

The Bar Council of India (BCI) Thursday directed all state bar councils not to enrol any 2026 graduate of NALSAR University of Law as advocate until further orders but reversed this order within hours after an uproar on social media.

In the first statement, BCI chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra said it was examining allegations regarding a campaign against Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's participation in the university's convocation and had sought a report identifying those responsible.

The apex statutory body for lawyers said a final decision in the matter would be taken on August 19 after considering the material placed before it.

The BCI then modified its decision after the uproar on social media and allowed state bar councils to enrol 2026 graduates of NALSAR University of Law as advocates. The new notification modified the earlier order, saying the "vast majority" of the students were innocent and should not be made to suffer for the alleged misconduct of a few. In the fresh communication, BCI chairman Mishra said its members had thoroughly discussed the earlier letter issued and unanimously decided to modify the direction concerning the enrolment of the students. "All the students will be entitled to get enrolled with the State Bar Councils of their choice," he said in the letter.

SCBA president Vikas Singh criticised the BCI's earlier decision against the university students and said it was an attempt to intimidate law students for exercising their fundamental right to freedom. "This unprecedented and wholly arbitrary direction is, in my view, illegal, disproportionate and fundamentally unsustainable. It amounts to an attempt to intimidate law students for exercising their fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression. Universities are meant to be campuses of free thought and fearless debate," he said. A section of students of Hyderabad-based NALSAR University had written to the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar and professors of the institution, opposing any proposal to invite the CJI as chief guest to the varsity's convocation, the date of which is yet to be announced.

The BCI said it had received a latest report indicating that the "vast majority" of the 2026 pass-out students were innocent and had not been inclined to participate in the alleged act of disrespect. The BCI also said it had received information from "reliable sources" that a handful of teachers and outsiders were instrumental in allegedly instigating the innocent students. The council said it would await the inquiry report of the NALSAR vice-chancellor before deciding on any further action. The fresh communication specifically stated that the BCI chairman's earlier letter stood modified to that extent. "No student shall be made to suffer without any fault on his part," the council said.