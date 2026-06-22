Bengal BJP govt's first budget promises 100k jobs, DA hike for employees

The BJP government in West Bengal on Monday presented its maiden budget, announcing the filling of 100,000 government vacancies, a 20 percentage point hike in DA for its employees, and a ₹36,000-crore outlay for the financial assistance scheme for women, Annapurna Yojana.

Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta said his government has inherited a debt burden of ₹8.15 trillion from the previous administration, asserting that restoring fiscal discipline and public confidence in governance would be among his priorities.

"Building a corruption-free administrative structure is a cornerstone of our vision. We have to restore people's trust in governance," he said.

Dasgupta said DA for state government employees and DR for pensioners would be raised by 20 percentage points from October 1, taking it to 38 per cent.

The move narrows the gap between the DA received by state government employees and their central government counterparts by 22 percentage points, a politically significant announcement as government employees had long agitated over the issue under the previous regime. Before presenting the budget, Dasgupta and Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari participated in a brief prayer ceremony in the assembly premises. "We have prepared this budget drawing inspiration from awakened national strength," Dasgupta said. He announced that 100,000 vacancies, including 20,000 posts in the police and 50,000 teaching and non-teaching positions in schools, would be filled in phases. He said 33 per cent of the jobs would be reserved for women, while 10 per cent reservation would be provided for Agniveers wherever applicable.

"The upper age limit for government recruitment, already relaxed by five years, would continue for the next two years," he added. Dasgupta said all existing social welfare schemes would continue. "Our objective is to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach the weakest sections of society. Necessary reforms will be undertaken wherever required," he said. Dasgupta announced an allocation of Rs 36,000 crore for the Annapurna Yojana, under which women in the 25-60 age group will receive direct financial assistance in their bank accounts. The budget also earmarked Rs 550 crore for free bus travel for women. "A 'Pink Card' system will be introduced shortly for availing the benefit," the minister said.

The government increased the MLA Local Area Development Fund from ₹70 lakh to ₹1 crore. The budget also proposed a monthly pension of Rs 5,000 for retired journalists and ₹10,000 for persons who had spent time in jail due to what the government described as politically motivated or false cases. Among welfare measures, the government announced a monthly hike of ₹5,000 for anganwadi and ASHA workers. Civic volunteers, Green Police personnel, NVF workers, Prani Bandhu and Prani Mitra workers will receive an additional ₹2,000 per month from August. The budget proposed expanding the state's subsidised meal programme by opening additional Maa Aahar centres in urban areas, where meals including fish and rice would be available at nominal rates.

The government also increased allocations for the 125-day VB G-Ram-G scheme and announced the addition of 2.5 million new beneficiaries. The budget also proposed an elevated corridor between Chingrighata and New Town in Kolkata, a deep-sea port at Dadanpatrabar, a four-lane bridge over the Mayurakshi river in Birbhum and a study for metro rail projects in Durgapur, Asansol and Siliguri. A Tribal University will be established in Jhargram, while an Artificial Intelligence Mission will be launched to promote emerging technologies and innovation in the state, Dasgupta said. He said special facilities, including free charging points and drinking water arrangements, will be created for gig workers.