Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal appointed chief secretary by Adhikari-led BJP govt

Manoj Agarwal, the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal, was on Monday appointed chief secretary by the newly formed BJP government led by Suvendu Adhikari, according to an official order.

Agarwal, a 1990-batch IAS officer of the West Bengal cadre, had overseen the Election Commission-mandated Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise ahead of the Assembly elections, during which around 9.1 million names were removed from the electoral rolls.

The exercise triggered sharp criticism from the All India Trinamool Congress, with party leaders accusing the Election Commission of bias. Mamata Banerjee had also publicly questioned the voter revision process and alleged irregularities in the conduct of the polls.

Agarwal also made headlines during the campaign after rejecting allegations related to EVM irregularities and assault claims raised by the TMC leadership. He had said no official complaints or FIRs had been filed in connection with those allegations. The order further stated that incumbent Chief Secretary Dushyant Nariala had been appointed principal resident commissioner in New Delhi. Nariala, a 1993-batch IAS officer, was earlier appointed chief secretary by the Election Commission after Nandini Chakravorty was removed from the post of the state’s top bureaucrat. The BJP came to power in West Bengal for the first time after defeating the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress in the Assembly elections.