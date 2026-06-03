Bengal launches Annapurna Yojana, 2.8 mn women to receive aid in 1st phase

The West Bengal government on Wednesday launched the Annapurna Yojana for women and announced that 2.825 million beneficiaries will receive ₹3,000 monthly aid in the first phase.

Inaugurating the scheme, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said that 2,825,769 verified beneficiaries had been enrolled on the dedicated portal over the past three days through a coordinated effort involving state officials, district administrations, block development offices, municipal bodies, elected representatives, and public participation.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee and the double-engine government's commitment have ensured that the promise to provide the aid of ₹3,000 has been implemented," he said.

The chief minister said fresh applications would continue to be accepted and all eligible beneficiaries would be covered under the scheme after verification over the next three months.