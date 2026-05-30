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Bengal to implement National Health Mission, receives ₹2,103 cr from Centre

Addressing a programme of the health department in Kolkata, Adhikari also said that over 13.6 million families will be covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Bengal

Suvendu Adhikari, Suvendu
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 1:22 PM IST
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West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday said the state is set to implement the National Health Mission, and the Centre has sanctioned ₹2,103 crore for the scheme.

Addressing a programme of the health department in Kolkata, Adhikari also said that over 13.6 million families will be covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Bengal.

"This will ensure that a large section of the population in the state receives quality healthcare support," he said.

"West Bengal will implement the National Health Mission. The Centre has sanctioned ₹2,103 crore for the scheme, out of which we have already received Rs 527 crore. These funds will help improve healthcare delivery across the state," Adhikari said.

The CM also said control rooms are being set up to oversee and monitor district hospitals across the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Suvendu AdhikariWest BengalNational Health Mission

First Published: May 30 2026 | 1:22 PM IST

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