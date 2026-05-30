Bengal to implement National Health Mission, receives ₹2,103 cr from Centre

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday said the state is set to implement the National Health Mission, and the Centre has sanctioned ₹2,103 crore for the scheme.

Addressing a programme of the health department in Kolkata, Adhikari also said that over 13.6 million families will be covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Bengal.

"This will ensure that a large section of the population in the state receives quality healthcare support," he said.

"West Bengal will implement the National Health Mission. The Centre has sanctioned ₹2,103 crore for the scheme, out of which we have already received Rs 527 crore. These funds will help improve healthcare delivery across the state," Adhikari said.