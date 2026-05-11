Bengal to transfer land to BSF for fencing along Bangladesh border: CM

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday said his government, in its first cabinet meeting, has granted transfer of land to the BSF for erecting a fence along the Bangladesh border.

The process of transferring land will start from Monday and will be completed within 45 days, he said.

He also announced the implementation of the Centre's flagship Ayushman Bharat health scheme and several other schemes of the Union government in the state.

"The West Bengal government gave a nod to the transfer of land to the BSF for fencing the border with Bangladesh. The process starts from today and will be completed within 45 days," Adhikari told reporters.