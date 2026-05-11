Home / India News / Bengal to transfer land to BSF for fencing along Bangladesh border: CM

Bengal to transfer land to BSF for fencing along Bangladesh border: CM

The cabinet also approved a proposal for a five-year extension in the age limit of school job applicants, as promised by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the poll campaign

Suvendu Adhikari, Suvendu
The Bengal cabinet empowers the chief secretary to take steps to initiate central government training for officers under the national and state cadres: Adhikari (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 1:52 PM IST
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West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday said his government, in its first cabinet meeting, has granted transfer of land to the BSF for erecting a fence along the Bangladesh border.

The process of transferring land will start from Monday and will be completed within 45 days, he said.

He also announced the implementation of the Centre's flagship Ayushman Bharat health scheme and several other schemes of the Union government in the state.

"The West Bengal government gave a nod to the transfer of land to the BSF for fencing the border with Bangladesh. The process starts from today and will be completed within 45 days," Adhikari told reporters.

The cabinet also approved a proposal for a five-year extension in the age limit of school job applicants, as promised by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the poll campaign, he said.

"The Bengal cabinet empowers the chief secretary to take steps to initiate central government training for officers under the national and state cadres," Adhikari said.

Alleging that the previous government did not implement the BNS in violation of the Constitution, he said the cabinet decided to implement the criminal law in the state.

"The previous government ignored the June 2025 Census circular from the Ministry of Home Affairs. The Bengal cabinet granted immediate implementation of it," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Suvendu AdhikariWest BengalBSFborder security force

First Published: May 11 2026 | 1:52 PM IST

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