Bengal urges investors to use allotted land or surrender it for projects

With investors from India and abroad keen to invest in West Bengal, land is set to become a scarce resource, Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal said on Wednesday, urging the surrender of unused land to make it available for “good” projects.

Any land that is not being used should either be surrendered or put to use immediately, Agarwal said.

He said the chief minister had taken a cabinet decision that where no scheme or project was in place and no funding had been secured, the land would be taken back. Such land would be made available for industrialisation and other good projects, he added.

The chief secretary was speaking at an event in Haldia to mark the inauguration of an integrated phenol and acetone manufacturing plant set up by Adperma Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of The Chatterjee Group’s (TCG’s) Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd (HPL). Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari inaugurated the plant. Describing his government as pro-people and pro-industry, he said West Bengal had seen 15 years of the “worst” land policy, withdrawal of incentives and “syndicate raj”. He said that the new industrial policy would be submitted before Diwali and would include incentives, a land policy and power tariffs. The state’s new industrial policy would be unveiled before Diwali and would outline incentives for industry, along with provisions on land allocation and power tariffs, Adhikari said.

Adhikari urged Purnendu Chatterjee, chairman of TCG, to set up a data centre in the state, assuring him of all possible support from the government. Referring to the phenol and acetone plant, Adhikari said HPL was leading the way towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat. “This is a golden day for us. They have invested ₹6,000 crore directly, with another ₹10,000 crore in the pipeline,” he said. With an annual capacity of 345,000 tonnes of phenol and 215,000 tonnes of acetone, the facility is the largest of its kind in India. Speaking on the occasion, Purnendu Chatterjee said, “Twenty-five years ago, we laid the foundation of a petrochemical ecosystem. Today, we lay the foundation of a new specialty ecosystem.”

Chatterjee recounted the challenges that had marked HPL’s journey over more than three decades, describing it in one word as an “agni pariksha” or trial by fire. Many tried to join this journey but chose to step away from the agni pariksha, he added. Navanit Narayan, managing director and chief executive officer of HPL, said the phenol and acetone plant would generate annual revenues of more than ₹5,000 crore from next year. “More importantly, it strengthens India's drive towards import substitution, self- reliance, and value added manufacturing in chemicals that are essential to pharmaceuticals, laminates, adhesives, agrochemicals, coatings, and several other industries.”

Reiterating his commitment to Bengal, Chatterjee said the state has the perfect foundation to launch high-octane growth. The focus, he said, should be on creating employment across skill sets — from low-tech to medium-tech — which will be done with help from HPL and MCPI, whether in poly parks or textile parks. “We shall also champion deep tech businesses. Deep tech is where all the money is going; the big profit pool is in deep tech, AI and data centres,” Chatterjee added. He explained that it was important to participate in the profit pool because that money would generate revenue for the state. “The state has got a lot of debt, which cannot be solved unless we participate in the profit pool. And our welfare, which is a political must, can only be funded if we go and capture the profit pool that is there in AI, data centre, robotics, quantum and all these areas.”