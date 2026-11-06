Bengaluru airport road faces 18 months of curbs: What commuters must know

Traffic on Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport road is set to be affected for 18 months starting November 6 as the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) begins work on a four-lane elevated corridor along Ballari Road. Commuters travelling towards the airport will have to take alternative routes during the construction period.

Ballari Road is a major northern arterial highway in Bengaluru and serves as the main gateway connecting the city centre to the airport.

The elevated corridor is being built between UAS Staff Quarters and Mehkri Circle, a stretch falling under the jurisdiction of the Sadashivanagar and Sanjaynagar traffic police stations.

According to a traffic advisory issued by the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) on X, construction will begin on November 6, 2026, and continue for 18 months. In view of the anticipated congestion, the police have imposed restrictions on vehicle movement along the stretch.

The movement of all goods vehicles, including Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs), Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs), as well as KSRTC and private buses, has been completely prohibited on Ballari Road. Vehicles travelling via Hebbal towards Kempegowda International Airport and Bengaluru city, including emergency vehicles, have been advised to follow the designated alternative routes. Bengaluru traffic diversions: Alternative routes The Bengaluru Traffic Police has outlined the following alternative routes for vehicles travelling towards Kempegowda International Airport and Bengaluru city. Towards Kempegowda International Airport (via Hebbal) Route 1 (From central city): Proceed via Old High Grounds junction – Kalpana junction – Old Udaya TV junction – Cantonment railway station – Tannery Road – Nagawara Road, and continue towards the airport.

Route 2 (From Yeshwanthpur): Travel via Mattikere Road, take a right turn at BEL Circle and continue along Ring Road towards the airport. Towards Bengaluru city (from airport/Hebbal) Route 1 (Via central city): Turn left at Hebbal towards Nagawara junction, take a right turn and continue through Bamboo Bazaar and Queens Road into the city. Route 2 (Via Goraguntepalya): Take a right turn at Hebbal and proceed along Hebbal Ring Road – Kuvempu Circle – Goraguntepalya junction. Turn left and continue via Dr Rajkumar Road into the city. Route 3 (From Yeshwanthpur to central city): Proceed via BHEL junction, take a right turn near Maramma Circle and continue via Margosa Road.

Route 4 (Local access via service road): After descending the Hebbal flyover, enter the service road in front of Baptist Hospital, continue to CBI junction and rejoin Ballari Main Road towards the city. Route 5 (To Anand Nagar and R T Nagar): Enter the service road in front of Baptist Hospital and proceed towards Anand Nagar Cross. Turn left at CBI Junction onto Anand Nagar Main Road and continue towards RT Nagar and Jayamahal Road. Ballari Road elevated corridor: Project details The 1.6-km flyover project will stretch from the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) staff quarters on Ballari Road to a raised rotary flyover at Mehkri Circle.