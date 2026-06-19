BEST workers protest in Mumbai, demand salary hike, settlement of dues

Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) staff staged a massive protest at the Dharavi depot, demanding a salary hike and the immediate fulfilment of various long-pending grievances.

Following the demonstration, a heavy police force was deployed at the spot to maintain law and order.

Speaking to ANI, BEST Workers' Union leader Ranganath Satavase highlighted the financial plight of both retired and current employees.

"Those who retired did not get their money since 2022, the waitlisted workers are not getting even the minimum wages, so it is the responsibility of the administration, the government to pay that," Satavase said.

The union leader further expressed grave concerns regarding the government's plan to develop bus depots under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, questioning the long-term viability of the transport body.

"The issue is coming up that all the depots will be developed on a PPP model, development on a PPP model means the government is promising to give them on rent for 99 years, so in such a situation, whether this BEST will run or not, this worry is troubling the workers," he stated. Satavase also reiterated the demand for the merger of the BEST budget with the primary budget of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to ensure financial stability. "Regarding the demands that this budget of BEST should be merged with the budget of the Municipal Corporation, we will move forward with it...It has been decided that BEST workers will be going on strike," the union leader added.

Another protester, Dinesh, stated that the movement has the backing of the entire workforce across Mumbai. "All 12 unions will be involved in this movement that's going on here... they're representing 100% of the workers. Our wage agreement for the years 2016 to 2021 has not yet been finalised, and our retired workers have not yet received their gratuity payments," Dinesh said. He further noted that the protest has spread across the city and warned of a prolonged struggle if the administration remains unresponsive. "To date, the BEST administration has not met any of our demands... our protest is going on very well at the 27 depots. The state government must meet the BEST's demands as soon as possible. Otherwise, the movement will continue for a long time until our demands are met," he added.