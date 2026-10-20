Bhagwat warns protests may serve political interests, fuel social divisions

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that regime-change agitations do not resolve fundamental problems, warning that protests could become instruments of political interests and fuel divisions in society rather than delivering solutions.

Addressing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's annual Vijayadashami Utsav gathering in Nagpur, Bhagwat cited recent upheavals in Bangladesh, Nepal, France, and Albania, asserting that forces pursuing their own interests use regime change as a means to alter political circumstances, rarely achieving intended results.

"They claim that changing a regime will change the situation, but that has never really happened," he said.

Bhagwat claimed that a stronger India would constrain such forces, making the country a target of attempts to weaken and divide it.

While some global powers want India to develop, they do not want it to become too powerful, as it could challenge their dominance, he added. Bhagwat performed shastra puja (weapon worship) at RSS' Vijayadashami Utsav in Nagpur. On protests in a democracy, the RSS chief said their purpose should be to resolve problems rather than deepen social divisions. "Problems will remain, and protests are inevitable in a democracy. But what should the purpose of protests be? They should be aimed at finding solutions," he said. He cautioned that protests could become political instruments when driven by objectives other than public welfare, fuelling hostility towards individuals, groups or ideologies.

Bhagwat also urged political leaders, protesters and the administration to ensure that their actions did not create bitterness or divisions in society. "However intense our emotions may be, we must respect the limits set by our Constitution, the norms of civilised public discourse and standards of decent conduct," he said. Bhagwat highlighted the need for greater discernment among the younger generation in consuming information. Citing concerns about the adverse effects of unchecked content, particularly on OTT platforms, he urged the government to consider appropriate regulations in the society's interest. Having experienced the adverse consequences, many countries have introduced regulations and restrictions on social media platforms, he said.

In India also, society is increasingly recognising the need for such measures, particularly with regard to OTT platforms, he added. At the same time, even when information is freely accessible, the younger generation must be taught to exercise discernment and distinguish between what is appropriate and what is not, Bhagwat said. Balanced and holistic development must go beyond material comforts, he said. Science and technology can improve lives and promote rational thinking, but they are only means, not ends, he added. Development driven solely by consumerism and materialism may bring convenience at the cost of greater social and human loss, he said. Drug addiction is a serious national problem, and the government and society must timely address it and start taking measures to overcome it, Bhagwat said.

Parents and elders in the society must impart this discernment to the younger generation, which must keep itself away from all influences and activities that can lead to the development of such harmful habits, he said. The recent devastating floods in Nepal can be partly attributed to the consequences of one-sided development across the Himalayan region, which spans several countries, Bhagwat said. Referring to artificial intelligence, Bhagwat said people must learn to use the technology and master it, while ensuring that ethical principles were not ignored. "We can already see how many fake videos are being generated using AI. A new tool has become available for spreading false propaganda," he said.

Bhagwat also stressed that national unity was based on an emotional bond rather than a transactional relationship. "All of us Indians are one, and our unity is internal. It is a unity of the heart. It is not a bargain or a contract," he said. The RSS chief alleged that certain forces exploited social differences, encouraged a sense of victimhood among communities and sought to undermine faith in the country's institutions to create discontent and disorder. He noted that the country's firm policies, leadership and growing national consciousness among the younger generation had strengthened India. The RSS chief further called for a Hindu vision rooted in universal brotherhood, spirituality and humanity, saying India must develop a new model of integrated and balanced development to guide the world.