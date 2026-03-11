Home / India News / Bharat Taxi will expand to all big cities in 2-3 years: MoS Cooperation

Bharat Taxi will expand to all big cities in 2-3 years: MoS Cooperation

MoS Krishan Pal said Bharat Taxi is operational in Delhi-NCR, Gujarat's Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Somnath, Dwarka

Bharat Taxi
Last month, Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah launched Bharat Taxi, the country's first cooperative-run ride-hailing platform
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
The government on Wednesday said the cooperative sector ride-hailing service Bharat Taxi will be expanded to all big cities and talukas in the next 2-3 years.

In reply to questions on job creation by cooperative societies in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Cooperation Krishan Pal said Bharat Taxi was started to empower drivers and increase their income.

"Its booking can be done easily through the mobile app. It has full guarantee of security and also provides complete transparency. It has been integrated with Delhi Police," Pal said.

The minister said Bharat Taxi is operational in Delhi-NCR, Gujarat's Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Somnath, Dwarka.

"In the next two or three years, we will take the service to all big cities and talukas. I would like to tell the House that up till now, 4 lakh drivers have been registered with it," Pal said.

Last month, Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah launched Bharat Taxi, the country's first cooperative-run ride-hailing platform.

Bharat Taxi platform, which has been established by India's top eight co-operative organisations including dairy major Amul, will enhance drivers' income significantly, besides giving them ownership.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

