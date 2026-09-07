Bihar floods affect 2.7 million people as rivers swell across 13 districts

Around 2.7 million people have been affected as rivers overflowing in Bihar inundated 13 districts, prompting Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary to direct officials on Monday to ensure prompt relief and rescue operations while inspecting community kitchens for flood victims in Vaishali and Bhagalpur.

Officials said 190 community kitchens were being run in various flood-hit districts, while 1,429 boats have been pressed into service for relief and rescue operations.

CM Samrat Choudhary and his deputy Vijay Kumar Choudhary inspected the community kitchens in Vaishali and Bhagalpur, and directed the local authorities to continuously monitor river embankments and keep a close watch on vulnerable areas.

Authorities have already sounded an alert in downstream areas of the Ganga after the river touched its highest flood mark at Gandhi Ghat and Hathidah in Patna. Fed by heavy rainfall, rivers have swelled and inundated 13 districts of Bihar, affecting 2.7 million people, officials said. So far in September, the state received 69.1 mm of rain, which is 55 per cent above the normal. Engineers have been asked to keep resources and machinery ready, while people in flood-prone areas have been advised to avoid going near rivers, they said. At Gandhi Ghat in Patna, the Ganga was flowing at 50.41 metres at 6 am on Monday, which is 1.57 metres above the danger level.