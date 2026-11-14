Bihar govt reviews Chhath festival arrangements, safety measures

The Bihar government has reviewed Chhath festival arrangements, including measures to ensure the safety of devotees and steps to deal with any eventuality, an official statement said on Saturday.

The Disaster Management Department announced strict enforcement of the ban on firecracker bursting during the festival on safety grounds.

The review was done at a meeting chaired by the department's Additional Secretary Nadeemul Ghaffar Siddiqui and attended by district disaster management officers.

According to the Disaster Management Department statement, they reviewed safety arrangements for devotees at Chhath ghats, regulation of boat operations and preparedness to deal with possible emergencies during the festival.

Siddiqui urged district officials to seek assistance from 'Aapda Mitras', civil defence personnel and volunteers for any rescue operations.