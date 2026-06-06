Home / India News / Bihar govt suspends Muzaffarpur hospital's registration after fire kills 6

Bihar govt suspends Muzaffarpur hospital's registration after fire kills 6

Three hospital staff members were arrested in connection with the fire incident, Muzaffarpur SP Mohibullah Ansari told reporters on Friday

Muzaffarpur fire
A man looks at the charred remains after a fire broke out in the ICU of a private hospital in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India Muzaffarpur (Bihar)
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2026 | 1:51 PM IST
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The registration of the private hospital in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, where six people died of asphyxiation after a fire broke out in the ICU ward, has been suspended, an official said on Saturday.

Five deaths occurred on Thursday when smoke filled the ICU after a short circuit, and the staff allegedly ran away, leaving the patients in the lurch.

The sixth individual died during treatment at another healthcare facility on Friday.

"In view of the hospital management's disregard for safety standards and negligence, the Civil Surgeon of Muzaffarpur has suspended the registration of Prasad Hospital with immediate effect," Muzaffarpur District Public Relations Officer Pramod Kumar said on Saturday.

The Civil Surgeon directed the hospital management to submit a factual explanation, along with the necessary records and evidence, within seven days, in this regard, he added.

Three hospital staff members were arrested in connection with the fire incident, Muzaffarpur SP Mohibullah Ansari told reporters on Friday.

All the deaths were caused by asphyxiation, and there were no burn injuries, Director General (Fire) Shobha Ahotkar told PTI video in the state capital on Thursday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :fireBiharMuzaffarpur

First Published: Jun 06 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

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