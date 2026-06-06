Bihar govt suspends Muzaffarpur hospital's registration after fire kills 6

The registration of the private hospital in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, where six people died of asphyxiation after a fire broke out in the ICU ward, has been suspended, an official said on Saturday.

Five deaths occurred on Thursday when smoke filled the ICU after a short circuit, and the staff allegedly ran away, leaving the patients in the lurch.

The sixth individual died during treatment at another healthcare facility on Friday.

"In view of the hospital management's disregard for safety standards and negligence, the Civil Surgeon of Muzaffarpur has suspended the registration of Prasad Hospital with immediate effect," Muzaffarpur District Public Relations Officer Pramod Kumar said on Saturday.