Bihar's river silt to now help pave highways in bid to reduce flood risks

In a bid to tackle flooding in Bihar, one of India’s most flood-prone states, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will desilt the state’s rivers and use the excavated material to construct national highways.

The central and Bihar governments signed a memorandum of under­standing (MoU) on Tuesday to this effect. Desilting will be carried out using scientific methods, following detailed technical assessments of identified water bodies.

The initiative seeks to address two problems simultaneously. National highway construction requires large quantities of earth to level or raise road surfaces, traditionally sourced from nearby land. Bihar, meanwhile, has nearly three-fourths of its area classified as flood-prone.

They also warn that excessive dredging could destabilise riverbeds and banks, disrupt aquatic ecosystems and alter downstream sediment flows. The cost of extracting and transporting the material could further undermine the initiative’s viability.

But experts caution that the proposal faces technical, ecological and economic challenges. While river desilting is more complex than clearing lakes and smaller water bodies, not all excavated sediment is suitable for road construction. Fine silt, in particular, has poor load-bearing properties and may require treatment or blending.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said floods cause annual losses of ₹10,000 crore in the state. Some rivers, he added, have accumulated more than 10 metres of silt in certain stretches. He said Bihar was the first state in India to have a Water Sources Restoration and Silt Management Policy.

NHAI has identified significant potential for using excavated silt in national highway projects in Bihar, the ministry added. Under the initiative, 243,000 cubic metres of suitable silt will be used in 16 ongoing projects. Another 835,000 cubic metres is proposed for use in 27 future projects, subject to technical suitability and requisite approvals.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (Morth) stated: “Extraction will be permitted only at approved locations and within prescribed technical limits, ensuring that river ecosys­tems, riverbanks, embank­ments, bridges and other structures are not adversely affected.”

But experts caution that the proposal faces significant technical and economic challenges. Desilting rivers is more complex than clearing lakes and smaller water bodies, while the cost of extracting and transporting the material could undermine the initiative’s viability.

“Bihar has several rivers which have accumulated silt over the years, which results in lack of water holding capacity, impact on irrigation, and increased likelihood of floods. On the other hand, national highway construction requires earth/sand at a massive scale, for which fertile agricultural land is used,” said Anil Chaudhary, NHAI member.

The exercise will be undertaken at no cost to the state government, with contractors responsible for desilting, Morth minister Nitin Gadkari said. He added that the move would mitigate the environmental damage associated with sourcing material for highway construction, which often involves digging into agricultural and mountainous land.