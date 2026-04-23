Bikaji Foods founder Shiv Ratan Agarwal passes away at 74 in Chennai

Chairman and Managing Director of Bikaji Foods International Ltd Shiv Ratan Agarwal died in Chennai on Thursday morning, family sources said here.

The 74-year-old complained of uneasiness and was rushed to a private hospital in Tamil Nadu's capital, where he breathed his last, the sources said.

His wife had recently undergone a heart bypass surgery, and doctors had advised rest, due to which he had been staying in Chennai, they added.

Agarwal, a resident of Sardulganj in Bikaner, founded the Bikaji brand in 1993.

What began as a small venture grew into a major food brand, popular in India and abroad, particularly for 'Bikaneri bhujia'.