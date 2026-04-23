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Bikaji Foods founder Shiv Ratan Agarwal passes away at 74 in Chennai

The 74-year-old complained of uneasiness and was rushed to a private hospital in Tamil Nadu's capital, where he breathed his last

shiv ratan agarwal, bikaji founder
Agarwal, a resident of Sardulganj in Bikaner, founded the Bikaji brand in 1993 | Image: bikaji
Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 2:30 PM IST
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Chairman and Managing Director of Bikaji Foods International Ltd Shiv Ratan Agarwal died in Chennai on Thursday morning, family sources said here.

The 74-year-old complained of uneasiness and was rushed to a private hospital in Tamil Nadu's capital, where he breathed his last, the sources said.

His wife had recently undergone a heart bypass surgery, and doctors had advised rest, due to which he had been staying in Chennai, they added.

Agarwal, a resident of Sardulganj in Bikaner, founded the Bikaji brand in 1993.

What began as a small venture grew into a major food brand, popular in India and abroad, particularly for 'Bikaneri bhujia'.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot condoled his demise, saying the news of the noted industrialist's death was deeply saddening.

"Through the Bikaji brand, he brought global recognition to Bikaneri bhujia. His demise is an irreparable loss. I pray for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family," Gehlot said in a post on X.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Bikaji FoodsBikanerChennai

First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 2:30 PM IST

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