Home / India News / Bikaji Foods International founder Shiv Ratan Agarwal passes away at 70

Bikaji Foods International founder Shiv Ratan Agarwal passes away at 70

Shiv Ratan Agarwal, founder of Bikaji Foods, has passed away, leaving behind a legacy of building one of India's leading ethnic snacks and FMCG brands

shiv ratan agarwal, bikaji founder
According to the company, Bikaji is India’s third-largest ethnic snacks company and the second-fastest-growing player in the organised snacks market | Image: bikaji
Sharleen Dsouza
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 7:54 PM IST
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Shiv Ratan Agarwal, chairman and whole-time director of Bikaji Foods International, is no more, according to the company’s stock exchange filing.
 
“A visionary entrepreneur and founder, Shri Shiv Ratan Agarwal was instrumental in shaping the company’s journey from its origins in Bikaner into a globally recognised packaged food enterprise. With over five decades of experience in the ethnic snacks and sweets industry, he built a strong foundation rooted in innovation, quality, and deep consumer understanding,” the company said in a statement.
 
The release also added that under Agarwal’s leadership, the ethnic snacks major evolved into one of India’s leading fast-moving consumer goods brands with a growing international footprint and a portfolio of products.
 
“His visionary approach, including the adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies and expansion into global markets, played a defining role in the company’s sustained growth,” the company said.
 
The company was started in 1986 by Agarwal in a co-partnership under the name of Shivdeep Food Products, and seven years later, the brand Bikaji was born. In 1994, the company began exports to the UAE. The name Bikaji is derived from Bika Rao — the founder of Bikaner — and Ji. The company then listed on stock exchanges in November 2022.
 
Agarwal is the grandson of Haldiram’s founder, Ganga Bishan Agarwal.
 
According to the company, Bikaji is India’s third-largest ethnic snacks company and the second-fastest-growing player in the organised snacks market.
 
“He was widely respected not only for his business acumen, but also for his humility, resilience, and unwavering commitment to excellence. His entrepreneurial journey from building a venture from the ground up to leading a publicly listed organisation remains a source of inspiration across the industry,” the company’s statement added.
 
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Topics :Bikaji FoodsFMCGsFMCGSnacks

First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 7:54 PM IST

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