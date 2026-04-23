Bikaji Foods International founder Shiv Ratan Agarwal passes away at 70

Shiv Ratan Agarwal, chairman and whole-time director of Bikaji Foods International, is no more, according to the company’s stock exchange filing.

“A visionary entrepreneur and founder, Shri Shiv Ratan Agarwal was instrumental in shaping the company’s journey from its origins in Bikaner into a globally recognised packaged food enterprise. With over five decades of experience in the ethnic snacks and sweets industry, he built a strong foundation rooted in innovation, quality, and deep consumer understanding,” the company said in a statement.

The release also added that under Agarwal’s leadership, the ethnic snacks major evolved into one of India’s leading fast-moving consumer goods brands with a growing international footprint and a portfolio of products.

“His visionary approach, including the adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies and expansion into global markets, played a defining role in the company’s sustained growth,” the company said. The company was started in 1986 by Agarwal in a co-partnership under the name of Shivdeep Food Products, and seven years later, the brand Bikaji was born. In 1994, the company began exports to the UAE. The name Bikaji is derived from Bika Rao — the founder of Bikaner — and Ji. The company then listed on stock exchanges in November 2022. Agarwal is the grandson of Haldiram’s founder, Ganga Bishan Agarwal.