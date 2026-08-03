Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveBank Holiday in August 2026Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtel Q1 PreviewRBI MPC Meeting Aug 2026Q1 Results TodayCWG 2026 Medal TallySensex Today
Home / India News / Bill to increase number of SC judges passed by Lok Sabha without debate

Bill to increase number of SC judges passed by Lok Sabha without debate

A statutory resolution moved by the opposition members denouncing the promulgation of the ordinance was also rejected by a voice vote

Parliament, Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha
After the passage of the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, the House was adjourned for the day. | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 2:37 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed a bill to replace an ordinance which increased the number of Supreme Court judges from 34 to 38, including Chief Justice of India, without a debate as opposition members raised slogans against the NEET paper leaks and alleged theft of Ram temple donations.

A statutory resolution moved by the opposition members denouncing the promulgation of the ordinance was also rejected by a voice vote.

After a brief introductory remarks made by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, the chair urged the members to speak on the statutory resolution but as sloganeering continued, the bill was put to vote and subsequently cleared.

Last week a bill to amend the births and deaths registration was also cleared without a debate.

After the passage of the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, the House was adjourned for the day.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HC bars Punjab govt from large-scale ad campaigns till DA arrears are paid

Govt introduces Bankers' Books Evidence Act to replace British era law

My US studies funded by scholarship, education loan: CJP's Abhijeet Dipke

Wrestlers will file appeal against Brij Bhushan's acquittal: Vinesh Phogat

Pensioners' body calls for protest on Aug 5, demands ₹7,500 monthly pension

Topics :Supreme CourtLok SabhaParliament

First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 2:37 PM IST

Next Story