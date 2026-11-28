Packaged drinking water maker Bisleri on Saturday said independent tests by two accredited laboratories found its West Bengal water sample compliant with quality standards and urged food regulator FSSAI to examine the reasons for differences in lab findings.

ALSO READ: FSSAI sanctions prosecution against Bisleri again after Bengal sample fails

Bisleri International Pvt Ltd's statement follows the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)'s latest order sanctioning prosecution against the company after a regulatory sample collected from West Bengal failed in lab testing.

Sources on Friday said a sample collected from its manufacturing facility at Telipara in Jalpaiguri district was found to contain coliform bacteria.

Both the primary and referral laboratories reported the presence of coliform bacteria in the sample, following which the regulator prohibited the sale of the specific batch (PB201) on August 12, 2026, they said. Responding to the FSSAI's latest order, Bisleri on Saturday said in a statement that it had already recalled the said batch of its packaged drinking water at the direction of FSSAI, which was prohibited on 12 August 2026. The Chauhan family-led firm said independent testing of samples from the same batch yielded different results. "Bisleri separately commissioned independent testing of samples from the same batch at an FSSAI-recognised laboratory, which found that the sample met the applicable standard for coliform bacteria and all other applicable food safety standards," the company said.

Moreover, samples tested at another independent, FSSAI-recognised laboratory also reported that the sample met the applicable standard for coliform bacteria. "The difference between the regulatory and independent findings warrants a thorough review," Bisleri said, calling upon FSSAI to examine the sampling process, testing methodology, laboratory findings and any factors that may have contributed to the variation in results. The company said it expected the matter to be "assessed against the same standards" applied across the industry and would continue to cooperate fully with FSSAI to establish the facts. Earlier, the food regulator had sanctioned prosecution against the company after a sample collected from one of its manufacturing facilities in Goa was found non-compliant with prescribed food safety standards.

In the Goa case, FSSAI had said the sample was non-compliant with the prescribed bromate limits and declared it unsafe under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Following a Bisleri appeal, the sample was sent to a referral food laboratory, which also classified it as unsafe after detecting polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), according to the regulator. Meanwhile, FSSAI CEO Rajit Punhani recently said the regulator was collecting packaged drinking water samples from across the country, with laboratory testing expected to be completed within one to two months. He emphasised that enforcement actions were aimed at ensuring compliance with food safety standards and did not create panic among consumers.