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BJP govt to fulfil people's aspirations, Syama Prasad's dream: Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal chief minister-elect Suvendu Adhikari and his council of ministers are scheduled to be sworn in at a grand ceremony at the Brigade Parade Grounds on Saturday

Dilip Ghosh,Dilip
Senior BJP leader and newl elected Kharagpur Sadar MLA Dilip Ghosh (File Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 9:56 AM IST
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Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Saturday said the first BJP government in West Bengal will fulfil the people's aspirations and the dream of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the BJP government in the state, the Kharagpur Sadar MLA said the party had long struggled to bring about political change in the eastern province.

"We struggled for a long time. The results have now come, and a regime change has taken place. We will have to work for the fulfilment of the wishes of the people and the dream of Syama Prasad Mookerjee," Ghosh said.

He said the new government would pay tribute to BJP workers who lost their lives during the party's fight against the "TMC's misrule" in the state.

West Bengal chief minister-elect Suvendu Adhikari and his council of ministers are scheduled to be sworn in at a grand ceremony at the Brigade Parade Grounds on Saturday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, top Union ministers and some 20 chief ministers of BJP-ruled states.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :West Bengal Assembly pollsWest BengalSyama Prasad MookerjeeBJP

First Published: May 09 2026 | 9:56 AM IST

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