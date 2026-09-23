BJP reshuffles state in-charges; Smriti Irani, Satish Poonia get new roles

The The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced a fresh list of state in-charges and co-in-charges across states and Union territories as part of organisational changes under national president Nitin Nabin.

Former Union minister Smriti Irani has been appointed in-charge of Haryana and Chhattisgarh, while Satish Poonia has been given responsibility for Jammu and Kashmir. Harish Dwivedi has been appointed in-charge of Bihar, while Sanjay Bhatia will oversee Rajasthan. The BJP has also assigned responsibilities for Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala, along with several other states and Union Territories.

The appointments form part of the wider organisational changes, with senior leaders being given responsibilities across different regions. The party has also named co-in-charges for some states as part of the reshuffle.